Goa: 15 per cent voter turnout in Zilla Panchayat polls till 10 AM

Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) A provisional voter turnout of 15 per cent was recorded in the first two hours till 10 AM on Saturday in the Zilla Panchayat elections for 50 constituencies in Goa, officials said.

Long queues are seen outside several of the total 1,284 booths since 8 AM when voting began in two districts.

More than 8 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes. Votes will be counted on December 22.

Approximately 15 per cent of voters have exercised their franchise till 10 AM, according to the State Election Commission.

The BJP, Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Revolutionary Goans Party have fielded candidates.

Congress and GFP have formed an electoral alliance.

A total of 226 candidates, including 111 in North Goa and 115 in South Goa, are in the fray. 62 contestants are Independents.

The ruling BJP is contesting 40 seats, while the AAP and Congress have fielded candidates in 42 and 36 constituencies, respectively, followed by GFP, which is contesting nine constituencies. PTI RPS NSK