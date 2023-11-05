Goa: 2 bouncers thrash tourists after their vehicle grazes scooter in hotel parking area

Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested two bouncers working with a restaurant in North Goa for allegedly beating up two tourists after their vehicle grazed the scooter owned by one of them and extorting money, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said the bounces, Pravin Pathrud and Jaleel Ahmed, allegedly assaulted the tourists, hailing from Bengaluru, in Siolim area with a wooden club and rained blows on them.

He said the vehicle driven by the tourists had brushed the scooter owned by Pathrud in the parking area of the restaurant, leading to a heated exchange and assault.

The accused duo also forced the victims to transfer Rs 5,000 through online mode, as per the FIR.

He said the police would ask for the cancellation of the licence of the security agency which hired the bouncers. PTI RPS NSK