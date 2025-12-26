Goa 2025: Nightclub blaze casts shadow; FIDE World Cup, IFFI bring cheer

Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) Goa's hopes of entering 2026 on a high note on the back of a more than six per cent rise in tourist arrivals between January-September this year compared to the same period in 2024 were singed due to the devastating December 6 fire in a nightclub that killed 25 persons.

Initial probe revealed a spate of irregularities with regards to the ill-fated Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. Two of its owners managing to flee to Thailand within hours of the tragedy compounded woes for the state's BJP government, with the opposition Congress and AAP claiming administrative failure.

While eight persons were arrested in the case, including siblings Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who were brought back from Thailand, the state government also launched a massive crackdown on establishments violating norms, the move coming during the critical Christmas-New Year festive season, when the state becomes the country's topmost tourism magnet.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's government faced attacks from the opposition Congress and AAP through the year over corruption and "deteriorating" law and order, with the focus being on the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the state-run Kala Academy building and the cash-for-jobs scam.

In June, Sawant sacked minister Govind Gaude after he alleged corruption in the tribal welfare department portfolio handled by the CM.

Minister Aleixo Sequeira, whose portfolios included Law and Judiciary, stepped down owing to ill health, while veteran minister Ravi Naik died of a cardiac arrest in October.

State legislative assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and former CM Digambar Kamat were inducted in the Sawant cabinet. BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar replaced Tawadkar as speaker. Currently, one ministerial slot, that of Naik, lies vacant.

Amid mounting concerns, the Sawant government gave district magistrates strengthened powers under National Security Act to pre-emptively detain individuals threatening public order.

The decision was taken after social activist Rama Kankonkar, known for his stand against environmental degradation, was brutally attacked in September, leading to strident criticism of the state's governance by Congress and AAP.

Another headache for the BJP government in the state was the resurgence of gang wars, forcing police to initiate preventive arrest of several history sheeters.

The attack on a car at Mungul near Margao town in south Goa was highlighted by several segments of society as a glaring example of revival of gang culture, which had faded out in the coastal state in the 1990s.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders said the state needed a full-time home minister, putting additional pressure on CM Sawant, who handles the portfolio.

The state also experienced flashpoints over social events and cultural norms, with a widely publicised 'Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas' event getting cancelled after public outrage and police intervention. It sparked debates on cultural sensitivities and governance responses.

Among the bright spots for the state government were the hosting of high-profile events like the FIDE World Cup 2025, bringing chess grandmasters from around the world and bolstering Goa’s reputation as a sports destination.

The state hosted the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji between November 20 and 28, drawing filmmakers, critics and cinephiles, and also the 2025 Edition of International Purple Fest.

Tourism saw a 6.23 per cent rise in overall arrivals between January-September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting continued growth for most of the year.

On the political front, the BJP maintained its grip on the state with a stellar performance in the Zilla Panchayat polls along with ally MGP.

With a voter turnout of over 70 per cent, the highest in two decades, the ZP polls were seen as a key barometer of public sentiment. PTI RPS BNM VT VT