Goa: 21-year-old arrested for raping girlfriend's friend

Panaji, Aug 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his girlfriend's friend during a picnic in North Goa district.

Advertisment

Albaz Ahmed Khan, who hails from Haveri in Karnataka, allegedly raped the 19-year-old woman at Arpora beach village on Sunday, a senior police official said.

As per the complainant, Khan sent his girlfriend away for ostensibly getting certain things and then forced himself on the complainant in her room.

The complainant told her elder sister about the incident after returning home and the two then approached Anjuna police station.

The accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe was on. PTI RPS KRK