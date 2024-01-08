Goa: 6-day International Purple Festival begins; event celebrates inclusiveness, says CM

Panaji, Jan 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday inaugurated the 6-day International Purple Festival Goa 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inquired about the festival in the morning, hours before the inauguration.

State social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai read out a message from the PM for the participants of the festival, which celebrates inclusiveness.

"The land of Goa has become the canvass of purple, not only in colour but also in spirit," Sawant said, adding the 2023 edition of the event had found a mention in the PM's popular 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

Differently-abled persons are special "not only for PM Narendra Modi but also for the entire country" and they are not "disabled" but "special", Sawant asserted.

He emphasised furthering the PM's slogan of 'Skill India, Fit India and Inclusive India'.

Speaking at the event held in Panaji, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "This festival celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness. This is a stage where everyone is important." Athawale said the Narendra Modi government has given special thrust on differently-abled persons by creating a separate ministry.

Dr Karen Darke, a Paralympian and ambassador of US-based Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP), said the International Purple Festival is unique and indicates India's inclusive celebration dedicated to honouring and celebrating individuals with disabilities.

"It brings us together to learn, network and celebrate for the next six days. In the year 2047, the disability economy sector would be thriving at USD one trillion," Darke said. PTI RPS BNM BNM