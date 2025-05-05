Goa: 6-year-old girl goes missing at Baga beach; body found in sea a kilometre away

Panaji, May 5 (PTI) The body of a 6-year-old girl, who had gone with her family to the Baga beach in Goa, was found in the adjoining Arabian Sea, a senior police official said on Monday.

The child, Zoya, went missing while playing with her brother at the popular seafront on Sunday evening, he said.

After being alerted, tourist police constables, fire brigade and lifeguards launched a search and recovered her body a kilometre away from the spot where she went missing, the official said.

The girl’s father, who owns a tea stall at Calangute beach, had gone to Baga with his family for an outing, the official said, citing their statement to the Anjuna police. PTI RPS NR