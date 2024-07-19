Goa: 73-year-old man from Mumbai, wife drown in sea; one woman rescued

Panaji, Jul 19 (PTI) An elderly couple from Mumbai drowned in the sea off Candolim beach in Goa on Friday, while one woman was rescued, a police official said.

The three were part of a group of 14 elderly persons who were visiting north Goa from the metropolis, the official added.

"Two couples from the group were swept away at around 11 am. While a woman identified as Kalpana Satish Parekh (68) was rescued, two others, Prakash K Doshi (73) and his wife Harshita Doshi (69) drowned. The deceased are from Matunga in central Mumbai. Parekh is recuperating in Goa Medical College and Hospital," the official said.

A team of the tourist police and lifeguards stationed at the beach rushed the Doshi couple to Candolim primary health centre where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said. PTI RPS BNM