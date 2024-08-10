Goa AAP leader submits police complaint against Sunburn festival organisers

Panaji, Aug 10 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit chief Amit Palekar on Saturday said he has submitted a complaint to Panaji police against organisers and promoters of the Sunburn music festival for alleged fraud, deception and cheating.

Palekar said the organisers are selling tickets to the public despite Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte stating on record that no application has been received seeking permission for the premier EDM festival.

"But they have already started selling tickets online, which is misleading to the public and raises questions about the legality and safety of the event. In fact, Khaunte has said it is for the persons who have purchased tickets to lodge police complaints in this regard," Palekar claimed.

"I personally bought a ticket for December 28. I have been cheated in this manner. Imagine how many thousands of people they are cheating by selling tickets for an event for which no permission has been granted," he alleged.

A senior Panaji police station official said Palekar's complaint was being examined. PTI RPS BNM