Goa: After being threatened by history-sheeter, shooters fire in air from sports weapon

Panaji, Aug 24 (PTI) A history-sheeter was booked for allegedly threatening three sportspersons amid an argument over car parking, a Goa police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Karaswada junction in Mapusa late Friday night and the shooters had to fire from a practice weapon to escape from the spot after being threatened by accused Shailesh Garad, said Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal.

"Three shooters, who are taking part in the upcoming National Games, had stopped after an event to have food at a restaurant. Garad, who has seven cases against his name, including attempt to murder, entered into an argument with them over parking. He also damaged their car with a brick," the SP said.

"One of the shooters took out his air pistol and shot in the air, which caused a huge sound that frightened Garad. The three shooters managed to escape from there. Efforts are on to nab Garad," he said.

Asked if firing such sports weapons was allowed, the SP said the police was looking into this legal aspect and would take action accordingly.

The shooters, in the 17-21 age group, one of who is differently-abled, have said the firing took place as they felt "panicked", the SP added. PTI RPS BNM