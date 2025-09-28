Goa: Ahead of upcoming Zilla Panchayat polls, Kejriwal to visit Goa on Oct 4-5

Panaji, Sept 28 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on October 4 and 5, ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections in the coastal state, a party functionary said on Sunday.

AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said Kejriwal will meet party workers during his visit next weekend.

Kejriwal will hold two meetings to strengthen the organisation in the state and guide AAP members on preparation for the Zilla Panchayat polls, scheduled to be held later this year, he said.

AAP has already announced that it would field candidates in the elections.

Palekar said Kejriwal will address one meeting each in North Goa and South Goa during his visit.

The Delhi-headquartered party has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly. PTI RPS NR