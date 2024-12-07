Goa aims to achieve 100 per cent literacy by next December: CM

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) Goa aims to attain a 100 per cent literacy rate by December 2025 with the involvement of various communities and local panchayats, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

As per the 2011 census, Goa's literacy rate is 88.70 per cent.

Addressing a webinar on Swayampurna Goa, Sawant said the coastal state will also try to cover all farmers under the Union Government's Kisan Credit Card, Kisan Soil Card, and Kisan Vima Card.

"Goa aims to have a 100 per cent literacy rate by December 19, 2025- the Goa Liberation Day. I appeal to communities and all panchayats to work towards achieving this goal. Not a single person should be left illiterate," he said.

Sawant said Kerala claims to have achieved 100 per cent literacy, but "practically it doesn't look like".

"Goa would strive to have a cent per cent literacy in a real sense," the chief minister added.

Stressing for coverage of agriculturists in Goa under the Central initiatives like Kisan Credit Card, Kisan Soil Card and Kisan Vima Card, the chief minister said panchayats should put up boards specifying the number of farmers in their respective areas.

Sawant hailed "Swayampurna mitras"- the officers under a state government scheme- for helping to achieve 100 per cent saturation of Central government schemes in Goa. PTI RPS NSK