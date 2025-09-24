Goa: All India Institute of Ayurveda launches joint integrative clinic for cancer patients

Panaji, Sep 24 (PTI) The All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa on Wednesday launched a joint integrative clinic that combines modern oncology with AYUSH systems of medicine to improve the quality of life of cancer patients, an official said.

The inaugural clinic was conducted at the newly inaugurated Integrative Oncology Research and Care Centre of AIIA in Dhargal of North Goa, the senior official said.

He said four complex cancer cases were presented before a multi-disciplinary panel comprising oncologists, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) experts, and senior researchers.

Patients and their relatives were present during the deliberations and had their queries addressed in detail.

“Each case was evaluated from diverse clinical perspectives, and after comprehensive discussion, the panel reached a consensus on therapeutic and adjuvant treatment options. The initiative aims to offer patients an evidence-based integrative approach to improve treatment outcomes and quality of life,” the official said.

“This is the first-of-its-kind collaboration in India, and it is significant that Goa has taken the lead,” said Dr Shekhar Salkar, senior oncosurgeon at Manipal Hospital, Goa, and member of an empowered committee.

He added that such clinics will now be held every month, with prior appointments required at the AIIA centre.

The clinic brought together experts from various institutions, including Tata Memorial Centre and its Navi Mumbai-based R&D wing ACTREC.

According to organisers, the effort represents a shared vision of modern and traditional medicine experts to provide holistic cancer care. Patients attending the first session reported being "immensely benefited" from the exercise, officials said.