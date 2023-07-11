Goa: All opposition MLAs will work together on House floor, says Alemao

Panaji, July 11 (PTI) Yuri Alemao, the leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly, said on Tuesday that all the seven MLAs from the opposition benches will together work out a strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the House.

Advertisment

The 18-day-long monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on July 17 at Porvorim, near Panaji.

The opposition parties on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss their strategy for the session. The meeting was attended by legislators from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party.

The ruling BJP has 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Advertisment

“It is in the interest of Goa that all the seven MLAs from the opposition should work unitedly on the floor of the House. United Opposition is the flavour of the season,” Alemao told reporters.

He said that the opposition members have tabled several questions, some of them clubbed with each other, to “expose” the state government on the floor of the House.

Alemao said that issues like corruption, bad governance, crime rate, “failure to protect Mhadei river, mess in the smart city and failure to resume mining industry” will be raised during the session. PTI RPS NR