Goa: Amid speaker's scam allegations, NCP asks why CM is protecting Gaude

Panaji: The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday asked why Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was defending his minister Govind Gaude after the latter was accused by Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar of being involved in a scam.

Advertisment

In a media statement, Clyde Crasto, the Goa observer of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, said Tawadkar had accused Gaude of being involved in a scam pertaining to alleged misuse of funds given to various clubs and organisations by the state arts and culture department.

Crasto said Tawadkar had claimed that CM Sawant was informed about the scam by sarpanches.

Even when the NCP had raised questions about funds being given for renovation of the Kala Academy building without inviting tenders, the CM had defended Gaude, Crasto claimed.

Advertisment

"After the roof of the Kala Academy collapsed, we had sought an inquiry but in vain. Why is the CM supporting Gaude? Both Sawant and Gaude are answerable to the people of Goa," Crasto said.

Gaude, who is minister of art and culture, had earlier claimed the funds were distributed to various clubs and organisations to hold events in order to encourage grassroot talent.

Refuting all allegations, Gaude had said funds disbursed are taken back if these clubs and organisations fail to submit utilisation certificates to his ministry.