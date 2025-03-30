Goa ANC busts interstate drug racket; one held, contraband worth Rs 25 lakh seized

Panaji, Mar 30 (PTI) Goa Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) on Sunday busted an inter-state drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a man from neighbouring Maharashtra and seized contraband worth Rs 25 lakh, an official said.

The accused hails from Kudal in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, he said.

The official said the man was apprehended with drugs at Patradevi, a village on the Goa-Maharashtra border.

The ANC seized 208 gm of ecstasy powder and 43 highly potent ecstasy pills worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market, he said.

According to the agency, the accused was allegedly part of an interstate racket that supplied party drugs in Goa and Mumbai.

The accused had allegedly come to Goa to supply and distribute the contraband at parties.

The official said the ANC was probing into the supply of party drugs and received information that ecstasy tablets were being supplied from and within Mumbai and to Goa.

"After thorough surveillance and intelligence inputs, the ANC zeroed down on the accused, who mainly supplied ecstasy pills in Goa in bulk. Small-time peddlers would then push the drugs to customers and partygoers," he said.

The ANC also seized a two-wheeler the accused used to transport drugs from Kudal to Goa. PTI RPS ARU