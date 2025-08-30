Goa announces Rs 75,000 reward for rescue of whale sharks

Panaji, Aug 30 (PTI) Fishermen or individuals in Goa will be rewarded Rs 75,000 if they rescue and release whale sharks and other endangered marine species, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of International Whale Shark Day (August 30), Rane said the initiative is aimed at strengthening marine conservation efforts in the coastal state.

He announced the launch of the ‘Whale Shark Conservation Project’, a collaboration between the Wildlife Trust of India, the state’s fisheries department and Oracle India.

As part of the project, a reward of Rs 75,000 will be given to fishermen or individuals who rescue and release whale sharks and other endangered species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

“The fishing community of Goa is our greatest strength, and with their unwavering commitment and collaboration, Goa will continue to lead the way in protecting marine life,” the minister said.

Rane acknowledged the contribution of South Goa-based fisherman Francis Fernandes, popularly known as ‘Pele’, who has been instrumental in sensitising the fishing community about marine conservation.

The minister also announced the formation of a committee on marine life protection. It will be headed by marine biologist Prof B C Choudhury, and its members will include conservationist Vivek Menon, fisheries expert Praveen Kumar Raghaw, Fisheries Department Director Shamila Monteiro, Fernandes and minister Rane.

“This committee will take key decisions to safeguard not just whale sharks, but all marine species,” Rane said, adding that Goa is resolute in conserving its rich marine biodiversity for future generations. PTI RPS NR