Goa announces up to one-year paid medical leave for terminally ill teachers

Panaji, Feb 10 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday announced a policy granting up to one year of paid leave to teachers from government and government-aided schools who are diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

Director of Education Shailesh Zingde issued the order stating that the policy applies to all regular teachers working under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Education, Goa.

It will be governed by the provisions of the Goa, Daman & Diu School Education Act, 1984 and Rules, 1986, read with the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, as applicable.

As per the policy, those suffering from advanced stages of cancer, last-stage of organ failure involving the kidney, liver or heart, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and progressive neurodegenerative disorders are eligible to avail up to 365 days of paid medical leave.

The illness must be certified by a recognised government medical authority, it stated.

Any extension beyond the one-year period will be considered only upon the recommendation of a Government Medical Board and with the government's approval, the order stated.

Teachers must submit an application to the head of the institution along with a medical certificate issued by Goa Medical College, Bambolim, and other supporting documents, it was stated.

The order states that during the leave period, the teacher's service benefits, including seniority, continuity of service, pensionary benefits and other admissible entitlements, will remain unaffected.

Heads of government and government-aided primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools have been directed to ensure strict, timely, and non-discriminatory implementation of the order and to avoid any delay in processing eligible cases. PTI RPS ARU