Goa Archbishop calls for unity and hope in Easter message

Panaji, Apr 19 (PTI) Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao in his Easter greetings on Saturday said all the people living in Goa may join together in building a society offering hope, support and newness of life.

In a message released on the eve of the Easter, the Archbishop said, "I would like to extend my cordial greetings to all those who believe in the great hope offered to us through the triumph of Jesus over death and evil, the hope of a grace-filled eternal life.

"This is what we celebrate today: that Christ offered us life beyond the tomb, and that, by rising from the dead, he offered us a share in this new life," the Archbishop said.

Easter is a celebration of hope and newness in life for the whole of creation, he added.

"The Risen Lord invites us to offer hope and support to those in need, to the dejected, to the outcast, to those who live on the peripheries and especially to the creation around us.

"As I send out my wishes for a happy and grace-filled Easter, I pray that all of us, living in this beautiful state of Goa, may join together in building a society offering hope, support and newness of life to every being around us, especially to those in need," he added.