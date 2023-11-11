Goa Archbishop extends greetings on Diwali

Panaji, Nov 11 (PTI) Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao on Saturday wished the people on Diwali.

“On the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, I send to all our Hindu brethren warmest greetings and wishes for a joyous fellowship in their homes and communities,” he said in a message.

"The light shining forth through this festival emanates the warmth of charity, effecting harmony and peace, after the victory over evil," he said.

“May this festival motivate us to pass the same light to the future generations so that our society may shine bright with Love, Truth, Harmony and Freedom,” the archbishop added. PTI RPS KRK