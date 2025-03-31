Goa Archbishop extends greetings on Eid

Panaji, Mar 31 (PTI) Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao has wished members of the Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr, saying may the festival be an occasion for fraternal encounters between all humans, in which "we can celebrate together God's goodness".

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated in the country on Monday.

In a media statement released here on Sunday, the Archbishop said, "As they end their month-long fast, our Muslim brothers and sisters are beginning today a new life of peace and of restoration of ties with family and community." "In the name of the Christian community in Goa and in my own name, I share in their joy. May this feast be an occasion for fraternal encounters between all humans, in which we can celebrate together God's goodness," he said.

Echoing the Vatican Message for the festival, the Archbishop said "such simple but profound moments of sharing are seeds of hope that can transform our communities and our world." PTI RPS GK