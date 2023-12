Panaji, Dec 21 (PTI) The Budget session of the Goa Assembly will begin from February 2 next year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Mantralaya (state secretariat) during the day, he added.

"The governor will address the House and the budget will be presented. The duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly," the CM said. PTI RPS BNM BNM