Goa assembly clears bill to regularise pre-2014 unauthorised houses on govt land

Panaji, Aug 1 (PTI) The Goa assembly has passed the Goa Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will regularise unauthorised houses built on government land before February 28, 2014.

The bill, moved by Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate on Thursday, seeks to add a new section — 38A — in the Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968, empowering the deputy collector to regularise such encroachments and confer Class I occupancy to eligible applicants.

The legislation was passed in the House amidst debate from the opposition, who raised concerns that it would benefit non-Goans.

According to the bill, the regularisation of a structure is subject to payment of an occupancy price, which will be notified separately by the government.

"It applies only to landless Goan residents who have lived in the state for at least 15 years before the cut-off date and who do not own any other land, house, flat, or ancestral share in property," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the House.

The bill, however, excludes land falling within protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries, coastal regulation zones, eco-sensitive zones, Khazan lands (low-lying coastal wetland), road setbacks, and natural water channels.

Sawant clarified that such structures will not be covered under the purview of this bill.

The bill states that the maximum area eligible for regularisation is capped at 400 sq metres, which includes the plinth area and a two-meter buffer around houses, if available.

Any encroached area beyond the prescribed limit must be surrendered to the government as a precondition for regularisation.

The bill mandates that applicants file for regularisation within six months of notification of the Act, and the deputy collector will have another six months to dispose of such applications.

The legislation also imposes a 20-year restriction on the sale or transfer of the regularised property, except by gift to a family member.

"Any false declaration by applicants may lead to cancellation of the regularisation, penal action including imprisonment up to two years, and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh," the legislation states.

The bill aims to provide tenure security to long-time occupants while also curbing large-scale encroachments and augmenting state revenue, as per the Statement of Objects and Reasons.

There are no financial liabilities to the state under the bill, although it is expected to generate revenue through the occupancy price.