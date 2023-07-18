Goa assembly congratulates PM Modi on confernment of 'Order of the Nile'

Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI) The Goa legislative assembly on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with the 'Order of the Nile', Egypt's highest honour.

Advertisment

The motion congratulating the prime minister was moved on the first day of the monsoon session on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi was conferred the 'Order of the Nile', Egypt's highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo last month.

The House unanimously resolved to congratulate PM Narendra Modi for being “bestowed with Egypt's highest state honour known as the 'Order of the Nile' ”.

Advertisment

“This recognition marks the 13th International award received by the Hon. Prime Shri Minister Narendra Modiji,” the resolution stated.

The House also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for launching India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

On July 14, ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on board an LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. PTI RPS ARU