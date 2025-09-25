Goa assembly congratulates PM Modi on Next-Gen GST Reforms

Panaji, Sep 25 (PTI) The Goa assembly on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the introduction of the next generation GST reforms, saying they will benefit lakhs of small traders and entrepreneurs, especially in the tourism and shipping sectors.

Newly elected Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar moved the congratulatory motion which was passed with a voice vote in the House.

The House placed on record its deep sense of appreciation and heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi for the historic introduction of the Next Generation GST Reforms with effect from September 22.

"This House also acknowledges that the Next Gen GST reforms will directly benefit lakhs of small traders, entrepreneurs, and common citizens of Goa, especially in key sectors such as tourism, shipping, hospitality, mining, and manufacturing," said a resolution passed by the assembly.

It is a testimony to the prime minister's unwavering commitment to ensure that India's tax structure evolves with the needs of a fast-emerging global economy, the House said in the resolution.

"These visionary reforms mark a watershed moment in India's economic journey, aimed at making the Goods and Services Tax regime more transparent, technology-driven, business-friendly and inclusive," it said.

The new GST framework is expected to significantly reduce compliance burden, promote ease of doing business, strengthen cooperative federalism and further accelerate the nation's growth trajectory towards becoming a USD 10 trillion economy, it said.

"This House, therefore, places on record its profound gratitude and congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his bold and reform-oriented leadership, and assures him of Goa's full support in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'," the resolution added.

The special session of the assembly was called on Thursday to elect the new speaker. Gaonkar was elected to the post, defeating the Opposition's candidate Altone D'Costa of the Congress.

During the session, the House also congratulated C P Radhakrishnan for being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha on September 12. PTI RPS GK