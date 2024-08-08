Goa assembly passes bill aimed at providing framework for construction of beach shacks

Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) The Goa legislative assembly has passed a bill aimed at providing a comprehensive framework for the regulation and management of temporary and seasonal structures on public beaches.

The Goa Erection of Shacks on Public Beaches Regulation and Control Bill, 2024, was passed by the House on Wednesday, the last day of the monsoon session of the assembly.

The bill, tabled by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, was passed with majority.

It was introduced last Monday and was discussed on Wednesday with the ruling and opposition benches giving their suggestions on the bill.

The bill establishes specific regulations for the erection and management of temporary and seasonal structures on public beaches in accordance with the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification.

Earlier, there were no dedicated statutes governing these structures, which are permitted under the CRZ Notification.

The bill applies to beach shacks permitted by the Department of Tourism and erected on public beaches under the Goa Shack Policy. It also covers other temporary structures permitted by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority on public or private properties, in compliance with the CRZ Notification.

The bill also provides for permissions for temporary and seasonal structures other than those permitted by the Department of Tourism. It mandates that all permissions, consents or licenses required under any central legislation must be obtained by the allottee for each tourist season.

Additionally, to ensure environmental sustainability and restoration of natural sites, beach shacks must be dismantled to restore the beach sites to their original conditions on or before the 10th of June each year.

Penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed for each day beyond this deadline, where dismantling is not carried out. Once the allottee has obtained all permissions as specified in the ordinance, the erection or operation of the beach shack shall be considered valid. Penalty of up to Rs. 3,00,000, which may extend, will also be imposed for breach of any law or conditions. PTI RPS NP