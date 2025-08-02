Goa assembly passes bill to curb touting at tourist spots; fines hiked upto Rs 1 lakh

Panaji, Aug 2 (PTI) The Goa assembly has passed a bill introducing stricter measures and heavier penalties against public nuisance and unauthorised activities at tourist spots across the state.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Kahunte on Friday tabled the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Amendment Bill, 2025, which aims to strengthen the 2001 Act by significantly expanding the definition of "nuisance" and increasing the fine limit to Rs 1 lakh.

The bill was passed after a discussion, during which Khaunte said the legislation would curb unauthorised touting.

"There are agents for everything, and this bill is a positive step to regulate and eliminate touting activities," he said, highlighting the need for better regulation to protect tourists and maintain order.

The legislation has revised the definition of nuisance, which now includes a wide range of activities such as operating boats or floating objects causing danger or pollution, pestering tourists to buy goods or services, consuming alcohol or breaking glass bottles in unauthorised areas, cooking in open or non-designated areas, littering, conducting water sports or ticket sales from non-designated zones, unauthorised hawking, begging, or operating vehicles on beaches, and selling tourism services for locations outside the state without permission.

The new law also criminalises obstruction of free tourist movement and coercive sales tactics.

Under the amended section 10, violators will now face a minimum fine of Rs 5,000, extendable to Rs 1 lakh, and a punishment under section 223 (disobeying a public servant's order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The bill also introduces section 10A, which mandates a biennial review of fines by the government, allowing a revision of penalties by up to 10 per cent every two years, based on recommendations by the competent authority.

As per the statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, the amendment was necessary in light of the rise in tourist footfall and growing instances of violations that have disrupted public order, degraded the environment, and harmed the tourism experience for both visitors and locals.

"This move aims to promote responsible and regenerative tourism in Goa while ensuring a safe, clean, and hospitable environment at tourist locations," it stated. PTI RPS ARU