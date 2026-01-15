Goa assembly passes bill to reduce time limit for land-use conversion application disposal

Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) The Goa assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to reduce the time limit for disposal of land-use conversion applications from 60 days to 45 days.

The state government said the move would help streamline procedures and promote ease of doing business.

The Goa Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill 2026, tabled by Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate, amends Section 32 of Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968, which deals with conversion of land from one use to another.

Replying to the debate, Monserrate said, "The amendment is aimed at simplifying the administrative process and ensuring faster decision-making on applications for conversion of land use, while retaining all existing safeguards under the law." The legislation also repeals Goa Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, promulgated by the governor on December 2, 2025, and provides for saving of all actions taken under the ordinance.

According to its Statement of Objects and Reasons, the reduction in the time frame is part of the state government's deregulation framework and is intended to enhance ease of living for citizens.

The Bill, which has no financial implications and does not involve any delegated legislation, was passed by a voice vote after the opposition benches sought a revision.

A total of 27 legislators voted in favour and six against it in the 40-member House. PTI RPS BNM