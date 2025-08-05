Goa assembly passes bill to tighten waste disposal norms; jail, fine up to Rs 3 lakh for violators

Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) The Goa assembly has passed a bill introducing stricter measures to curb the illegal disposal of waste and empower authorities to take punitive action, with a provision of fines up to Rs 3 lakh along with imprisonment for violators.

It also allows police to impound vehicles used for illegal dumping of garbage.

The Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was tabled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the House on Monday during the ongoing monsoon session, in the absence of Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira.

After a detailed discussion in the House, the bill was passed unanimously.

Sawant said the legislation amends the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1996, by adding new definitions, such as for "bulk waste generator", "waste collector" and "materials recovery facility (MRF)".

It also expands the schedule to include more types of non-biodegradable waste like multilayer plastics, rubber, tetra packs, corrugated boxes and jute, he said.

Under the amended legislation, throwing garbage in public places, water bodies or drains is now explicitly prohibited, Sawant said.

Owners, occupiers, producers, importers and brand owners are mandated to ensure proper disposal of non-biodegradable waste through authorised systems.

The penalties have been significantly enhanced and repeat violations by residential offenders can attract a fine up to Rs 5,000, while commercial establishments can be fined up to Rs 1 lakh, the CM said.

The bill has mandated that in more serious breaches, such as those involving mass dumping or burning of waste, fines may go up to Rs 3 lakh along with imprisonment.

In an important provision, the legislation allows the police to impound vehicles used for illegal dumping of garbage.

The driving license of the vehicle owner may be suspended for periods ranging from one to six months, and permanently in case of repeated violations. Fines for such offences can go up to Rs 1 lakh, the chief minister told the House.

Additionally, bulk waste generators, waste collectors, recyclers and co-processors are now required to register with the Goa State Pollution Control Board through an online portal and obtain prior authorisation for waste disposal, he said.

The bill has no financial implications, as per the government.

It aims to strengthen Goa's waste management framework, promote cleaner public spaces, and protect water bodies and ecosystems from pollution, the CM added. PTI RPS GK