Goa assembly passes resolution hailing PM Modi for resolving Ayodhya Ram temple issue

Panaji, Feb 9 (PTI) The Goa legislative assembly on Friday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "efforts to resolve the long-pending issue of the construction of Ram temple" in Ayodhya.

The resolution was moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishna Salkar during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature.

After moving the resolution, the legislator said it was a moment of pride for all the Indians when Lord Ram's idol was installed in the temple on January 22.

"This House unanimously resolves to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his dedicated efforts to resolve the long-pending issue of the construction of Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya. In doing so, the government has resonated the sentiments of crores of citizens irrespective of caste, creed, gender or religion," the resolution read.

Speaking on it, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the people of the country congratulate the PM for dedicating this temple to the nation.

"It is a temple of the nation. It resonates with the feelings of people from all religions," he said. PTI RPS NP