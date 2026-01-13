Goa assembly passes resolutions congratulating Goan defence personnel for Op Sindoor

Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) The Goa assembly on Tuesday passed resolutions, congratulating two Goan defence personnel for their contribution to Operation Sindoor, India's military action against terrorist establishments in Pakistan.

Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar passed the motion to congratulate Wing Commander Maria Ismenia Sancha Perreira and Captain Jijo Jose Ovelil on their contribution to the military operation launched by India in May 2025 in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The resolution read that the House congratulates Wing Commander Perreira for being honoured with a "Mention-In-Despatch" for playing a crucial role in Radar Intelligence during Operation Sindoor.

Group Captain Jijo Jose Ovelil, hailing from Porvorim, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, was honoured with a "Mention-In-Despatch".

He was decorated with a Vayu Sena Medal in 2022, and he is an icon of courage, dedication and selfless service to the nation, the resolution stated.

The House also congratulated 'The Foundation to Educate Girls Globally', widely known as 'Educate Girls', the non-profit organisation (NGO) that won the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award.

"Educate Girls is the first Indian organisation to receive the prestigious award, which is considered Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize", the resolution read. PTI RPS ARU