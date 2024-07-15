Goa assembly passes resolutions congratulating PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Panaji, Jul 15 (PTI) The Goa legislative assembly on Monday passed resolutions congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forming a government for a historic third consecutive term and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for being elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament.

The monsoon session of the legislative assembly unanimously passed the resolutions, along with other congratulatory motions.

The House also congratulated Om Birla for being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker and all the elected MPs.

A motion was passed to congratulate veteran BJP leader L K Advani for being conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

The House lauded Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for installing health ATMs at primary health centres at Mayer and Chodan in North Goa to help diagnose various illnesses.

Wishes were also extended to State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, who received the prestigious award for "Excellence in Governance" for the India region for his work in the tourism sector at the ITB (Berlin) trade show in March. PTI RPS ARU