Goa assembly proceedings halted midway after minister falls sick

Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) Proceedings in the Goa assembly were briefly halted on Tuesday after Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai felt uneasy while speaking in the House.

The minister was speaking on demand for grants for his department in the assembly, which is having its Monsoon session, when he complained of uneasiness.

"I am getting palpitation, I think my sugar level is getting low," he said before sitting on his chair.

Other members of the House rushed to his help and proceedings were halted.

Dessai was immediately given medical attention in the assembly complex.

The proceedings resumed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking on behalf of his cabinet colleague.

Talking to reporters later, Dessai said he felt uneasy due to a drop in his sugar level.

“I am fine now,” the BJP minister added. PTI RPS RSY