Goa assembly sees disruptions as ruling MLAs reiterate demand for apology for statement on Speaker

Panaji, Jul 16 (PTI) The Goa assembly was adjourned twice for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the ruling benches reiterated their demand for an apology from Congress MLA Altone D'Costa for his statement about Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

The House was adjourned twice on Monday after a BJP MLA moved a breach of privilege motion against D'Costa, which led to a commotion before the Question Hour.

A similar situation prevailed on Tuesday, as the ruling benches led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant demanded an apology from the Congress legislator.

D'Costa had last week alleged that the Speaker had dropped his resolution on reservation for Scheduled Tribes in the assembly probably due to pressure from his high command.

Vasco MLA Daji Krishna Salkar moved a breach of privilege motion against D'Costa, which had created a storm on Monday, the first day of the 18-day monsoon session, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House twice.

When the session resumed on Tuesday, the chief minister raised the issue again before the Question Hour.

"There should be a clarity on the issue. It is about the Speaker's post and respecting it," he said.

Defending his stand, D'Costa clarified that he had not said anything to the Speaker.

The legislator said the breach of privilege motion can be moved, and he is ready to depose before the Breach of Privilege committee.

The ruling benches, however, continued to demand an apology, and the House was adjourned for half an hour.

The uproar continued when the House reconvened, forcing the Speaker to adjourn it for the second time.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao told the House that D'costa has explained that he has the highest regard for the Speaker.

"In the interest of business of the assembly moving forward, the issue has to be settled," he said.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai also told the Speaker that D'Costa has high regard for the chair.

To this, the chief minister said once the House is summoned, no one can talk about the Speaker.

"After considering the statements of Alemao and Sardesai, we will end the issue here. The respect for the chair should always be there," Sawant said. PTI RPS ARU