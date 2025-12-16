Goa assembly session to be held from January 12

Panaji, Dec 16 (PTI) Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has summoned the state assembly session from January 12 to 16, 2026.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the governor summoned the week-long session, which will begin with his address.

It would be Governor Raju's first address to the House. He was sworn in as the governor of Goa in July this year.

The session will begin on January 12 and conclude on January 16. Business related to private members' bills and resolutions will be transacted on January 16, as per the notification. PTI RPS GK