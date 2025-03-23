Goa assembly session to start from Monday; budget presentation on Mar 26

Panaji, March 23 (PTI) The budget session of the Goa legislative assembly will be held from March 24 (Monday) to March 26 (Wednesday), said officials on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state’s budget for 2025-26 on the last day of the session, they said.

The session will begin at 11.30 am on Monday during which Sawant is scheduled to introduce the Goa Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, said officials.

The state plans to open its doors to private universities.

Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte on Monday will introduce The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at regulating employment in the private sector.

The House will also discuss the motion to thank Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai for his address to the assembly during the last session in February.

A senior official from the State Legislature Department said that 728 questions have been raised by MLAs for discussion during the three-day-long session. This list includes starred and unstarred questions, he said.

Starred questions require oral answers, allowing for supplementary questions, while unstarred questions necessitate written replies and do not allow follow-up questions. PTI RPS NR