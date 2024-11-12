Goa assembly speaker alleges disrespect by ruling party MLAs; threatens to resign from post

Panaji, Nov 12 (PTI) Goa legislative assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Tuesday threatened to step down from the post, alleging constant disrespect by members of the ruling benches.

Addressing a press conference at Margao in South Goa, he accused "some ministers" in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet of passing statements against him.

"I have always maintained the sanctity of the speaker's post. I want other members to also respect it. If that does not happen, I will step down from the post," he said.

The speaker added that some of the ministers in the Sawant-led cabinet were indulging in making unprovoked statements against him despite him being in the speaker's post.

He represents the Canacona assembly constituency as a BJP MLA.

Tawadkar said that in the past as well, he had complained to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that some of the ministers were not even receiving his phone calls.

The speaker's statement comes two days after state minister Govind Gaude organised a convention of tribals under the banner of United Tribal Alliance Association, which was also attended by CM Sawant.

In the past, Gaude and Tawadkar, both prominent tribal leaders in the state, had publicly criticised each other. Tawadkar had alleged that there was corruption in the distribution of funds through the Art and Culture Department, which is a portfolio of Gaude. PTI RPS NP