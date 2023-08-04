Goa assembly Speaker disallows resolution seeking discussion on Manipur violence; says issue 'very sensitive'

Panaji, Aug 4 (PTI) Goa legislative assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday disallowed a private members' resolution seeking discussion on the Manipur violence in the House, following which the opposition created a ruckus.

The resolution was moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Cruz Silva on Friday during the ongoing Monsoon session of the assembly.

In the resolution, Silva said discussion on the Manipur violence should happen on the floor of the house.

Speaker Tawadkar said, "It is a very sensitive issue. Manipur government is already looking in this matter. The Union Home ministry is also looking into the issue. Hence, I disallow this resolution." Opposition members from the Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) created noisy scenes in the House against Tawadkar's move.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Manipur High Court and the Supreme Court are hearing all the aspects related to the issue.

"There is no opposition left on this issue in Parliament. All are working hand in hand with the central government for peace, security and development (of Manipur)," he said.

The chief minister said that the people of Goa are already in support of unity, peace, and prosperity of Manipur.

"Since this issue is already taken up by the Supreme Court, the opposition should not do this (protest in assembly) cheap publicity stunt," he added.

During the post-lunch session of the assembly, the opposition tried to raise the issue again, but the speaker disallowed again urging them not to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several others were injured since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the northeastern state to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. PTI RPS NP