Goa assembly speaker files police complaint over money-seeking Whatsapp fraud

Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) Goa assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday said he filed a police complaint against an unknown person for using his photograph on Whatsapp and trying to swindle money from MLAs.

"I have filed formal complaint with Canacona police station against unknown accused. The accused has created a fake ID and has kept my picture as profile picture on WhatsApp. He has been trying to grab money by calling Goa MLA seeking money. I have never asked money from any MLA and nor do I require it," he said in a statement.

Police must give his complaint top priority and take action, Tawadkar said. PTI RPS BNM