Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar resigns ahead of his cabinet induction

Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) Goa’s Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar resigned from the post on Thursday, ahead of his induction into the cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Tawadkar and former CM Digambar Kamat would be inducted into the state cabinet at 12 noon at Raj Bhavan.

The 57-year-old Canacona MLA tendered his resignation to State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman at the assembly complex in the morning.

The state cabinet is scheduled for a reshuffle during the day with the induction of the two new ministers.

While one ministerial post is vacant after Govind Gaude was dropped from the cabinet on June 18, another minister, Aleixo Sequeira, resigned on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

CM Sawant had confirmed on Wednesday that Tawadkar and Kamat would be made ministers.

Tawadkar was elected as the Assembly Speaker in March 2022, soon after the BJP won the Goa polls.

Elected to the Assembly in 2007, he earlier served as a minister in the BJP governments, with portfolios including sports, tribal welfare and agriculture. PTI RPS NR