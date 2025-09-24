Goa assembly to get new speaker on Thursday

Panaji, Sept 24 (PTI) A special session of the Goa legislative assembly will be convened on Thursday to elect a new Speaker.

The Speaker's position fell vacant after the incumbent Ramesh Tawadkar resigned ahead of his induction into the state cabinet.

While the ruling BJP has fielded MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, the opposition parties have supported Congress MLA Altone D'Costa.

The election of Gaonkar appears certain, given the collective strength of 33 legislators of the BJP and its allies in the 40-member House. The Opposition has seven MLAs.

The session has been summoned by Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, according to an official release.

Deputy Speaker of the House Joshua D'Souza will oversee the voting during the session. PTI RPS NSK