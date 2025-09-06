Goa assembly to meet on Sep 25 to elect speaker

Panaji, Sep 6 (PTI) Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has called a one-day session of the state assembly on September 25 for election of the speaker, officials said on Saturday.

The post is vacant after Ramesh Tawadkar resigned on August 21 and was inducted into the Pramod Sawant cabinet. Deputy Speaker Joshua de Souza is currently officiating in the absence of a full time speaker.

While the ruling BJP is yet to make an official announcement of the candidate, Tawadkar had told PTI earlier BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar is likely to replace him.

Gaonkar is a tribal leader representing Sanvordem assembly constituency.

When contacted, Gaonkar said he is yet to receive any intimation about his candidature but added he is ready to accept any responsibility given by the party.

The BJP and its allies have a strength of 33 MLAs in the 40-member House.