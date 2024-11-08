Goa attracting travellers from new international destinations through charter flights: Tourism Dept

Panaji: The Goa Tourism Department has said that the state is increasingly attracting international travellers from a growing number of countries.

The department in a media statement issued here has said that new charter flights from key markets, including Russian cities Moscow and Ekaterinburg, London, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, support international arrivals.

A Polish charter flight is set to arrive in the coastal state on November 8.

These flights signify Goa’s appeal beyond beach tourism, drawing visitors to the state’s scenic hinterlands and popular sites like Dudhsagar falls, it said.

To enhance international accessibility, Goa is focused on securing better direct connectivity with key overseas markets and collaborations with major airlines and international travel platforms are underway, the tourism department spokesman said.

“However, establishing robust direct international connectivity requires further support from the Government of India, which we are actively seeking to make Goa an even more attractive, accessible, and globally connected destination,” he added.

The spokesman said that while global travel faced unprecedented disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting foreign tourist numbers worldwide, Goa's international tourism is on a steady path to recovery.

“In 2023, foreign tourist arrivals rose to over 4,50,000, a significant increase from pandemic lows, as travel restrictions eased and global mobility improved,” he said.

According to the department, Goa saw over 8 million domestic visitors in 2023.

The spokesperson also downplayed comparisons between destinations in Goa and countries like Sri Lanka. Such comparisons may yield an inaccurate perspective, he said.

“Goa does face some challenges. For example, limited scheduled international air connectivity. The state government is working closely with the Centre to relook at point of call and additional seat entitlement for Goa, to establish more robust international connections,” he said.