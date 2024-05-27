Goa bans swimming in waterfalls, abandoned quarries

Panaji, May 27 (PTI) In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the administration in Goa has prohibited swimming in waterfalls, abandoned quarries, and rivers, among other water bodies, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Collectors of the North and South Goa districts issued circulars on Sunday warning that failure to abide by the order would amount to a violation of section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 188 deals with disobedience that causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety.

The administration cited that many incidents of drowning were reported in waterfalls, abandoned quarries, rivers, lakes and other water bodies and swimming in these waters poses a risk.

Advertisment

"It is necessary to take exigent measures in this regard to prevent any danger to human life or safety and security of the general public," the circular said.

The ban on swimming in these water bodies will remain in place until further orders, it stated.

Local police inspectors and mamlatdars have been directed to maintain strict vigil in their jurisdiction and enforce this order. PTI RPS ARU