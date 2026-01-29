Goa begins New Year on strong tourism note; hotels see near-full occupancy: Minister

Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) Goa has begun the New Year on a strong tourism note, with hotels across the state reporting near-full to full occupancy levels, Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said on Thursday.

The robust occupancy during this season is the result of the state government’s focus on quality tourism and diversification of experiences, he said.

“The strong hotel occupancy witnessed at the start of the New Year reflects the success of our focused approach towards quality tourism,” he said.

Khaunte said the government’s emphasis has been on expanding tourism experiences, improving infrastructure, and promoting responsible and regenerative tourism practices. The aim is to create meaningful economic opportunities for local communities while ensuring long-term sustainability, he said.

According to officials, 1.08 crore tourists, domestic and international, visited Goa in 2025.

A senior tourism department official said the high occupancy levels in this season resulted from sustained efforts to enhance destination readiness, improve connectivity, and promote Goa as a year-round tourist attraction.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said the encouraging response validated the state’s evolving tourism strategy. “The occupancy levels are a direct outcome of strategic planning, destination preparedness and continuous engagement with stakeholders. The New Year response clearly validates our focus on experiences beyond the beaches,” he said.

Industry stakeholders also welcomed the surge in tourist arrivals, saying it has had a positive ripple effect on allied sectors such as transport, restaurants, homestays and local businesses.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa president Jack Sukhija said the higher hotel occupancies indicate renewed confidence among travellers. “Goa continues to remain a top choice due to its diverse experiences, quality infrastructure and collaborative efforts between the government and industry stakeholders,” he said. PTI RPS NR