Goa BJP accuses AAP MLA of trespassing during protest over activist attack

Panaji, Sep 22 (PTI) A protest by Opposition parties over the attack on a social activist has triggered a row in Goa, with the BJP on Monday accusing AAP MLA Venzy Viegas of trespassing into their office during the agitation.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, however, has denied the claim and said that an apology was out of the question, as the protest was held to give justice to a social activist who was assaulted in public.

Several political leaders and activists had held a protest in the capital city last week to condemn the attack on social activist Rama Kankonkar. Protestors, led by MLA Viegas, Congress MP Captain Viriato Fernandes and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, marched to the BJP office in the city.

BJP Goa spokesman Krishna (Daji) Salkar held a press conference condemning the act of marching into the party office.

"AAP MLA Venzy Viegas trespassed into our office. This is not the way to hold a protest. Being an elected representative, Viegas should be conscious about his actions," Salkar said.

He said that the party will give Viegas three days to apologise for his conduct, or else decide on the future course of action.

"The BJP in Goa is a family of four lakh members. Do not take the party lightly," he warned.

AAP Goa president Amit Palekar, however, said that their MLA will not tender an apology, as he has not done anything wrong.

Talking to reporters, he said that the BJP cannot threaten the Goan population.

"Don't wait for three days. I am telling you all right now that we are not going to apologise," Palekar said, claiming that Viegas never entered the BJP office during the protest.

Palekar said the BJP should first introspect as to why people had to march to their office in protest.

"It is because people are frustrated. A social activist was attacked in broad daylight. It was not a protest by any political party, but by social activists who had given the call to gather," he said. PTI RPS ARU