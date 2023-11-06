Goa: BJP ally MGP backs oppn seeking exemption of two-wheelers from paying ferry service charge

Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, has supported opposition parties in demanding rollback of the state's decision to charge two-wheelers for using ferry services to cross rivers.

MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said such a move amounts to financially burdening the common people.

“It was the BJP-MGP government led by the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar that had decided against charging two-wheelers for using ferry services,” he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should follow his predecessor and consider exempting two-wheelers from paying the charge as one of the social welfare schemes, Dhavalikar told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the opposition Congress, Revolutionary Goans Party and Aam Aadmi Party protested at various ferry points in the coastal state. PTI RPS NSK