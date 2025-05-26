Goa BJP chief promises action against minister for alleging corruption in Sawant govt

Panaji, May 26 (PTI) A day after a Goa minister alleged corruption in the state welfare department under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Damodar Naik on Monday said the minister would face action for his statement.

Goa art and culture minister Govind Gaude on Sunday, while addressing a public function, dubbed the state tribal welfare department as inefficient and claimed its officers were taking bribes to sign files.

"I have already said that indiscipline in the party would not be tolerated. Gaude is a minister in the cabinet, he could have raised the issue on a proper forum. The statement was unwarranted," Naik said.

"This is not for the first time Gaude has made such statements. Enough is enough now. I have summoned him to the party office and action would be taken against him. He is currently out of station. He has been asked to appear at the party office when he is back," Naik added.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai should sack the state government for "rampant corruption".

"For the last three years, we have been saying that this is the most corrupt government. The balloon of corruption has burst now. A minister in the government has come forward to expose corruption. Citizens will agree with the statement of Gaude," he said. PTI RPS BNM