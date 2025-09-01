Goa BJP leaders stage protest over alleged derogatory remarks about PM Modi, mother

Panaji, Sep 1 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Goa BJP on Monday staged a protest condemning the alleged derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother made recently during the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

The 3-km march started near the BJP's office and ended at the Congress party office on D B Bandodkar Road here.

A controversy has erupted after some Congress workers allegedly used abusive language against PM Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

BJP Goa vice-president Narendra Sawaikar said Rahul Gandhi considered himself a leader but failed to understand India's political culture.

"What the Congress workers said aligns with the kind of language Rahul Gandhi himself has been using. Instead of playing the role of a constructive Opposition, the party is resorting to shameful politics," he alleged.

BJP Goa spokesman Daji Krishna Salkar said that Congress has shown its culture by uttering such words against the prime minister's mother.

This is an insult to all the mothers in India, he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress must tender an apology.

The Congress cannot digest the fact that a person from the grassroots has risen to become a prime minister, Salkar claimed.

"We strongly condemn the demeaning words uttered by the Congress against PM Modi ji's beloved mother," said Sameer Mandrekar, president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Goa unit.

BJP MLAs Kedar Naik and Premendra Shet, Independent MLA Chandrakant Shetye and other leaders were present for the protest. PTI RPS ARU