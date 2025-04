Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 examinations on April 7, a senior official said on Saturday.

The results will be declared in the GBSGSE building in Porvorim around 5 pm, secretary of the board Vidhyadatta B Naik said.

The Class 10 (SSC) examinations were held in March across 32 examination centres, and 18,838 students appeared for it.