Goa: Borkar refuses to call off hunger strike over TCP Act despite CM's request

Panaji, Feb 24 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday failed to persuade RGP MLA Viresh Borkar to end his fast-unto-death demanding the repeal of a provision in the Town and Country Planning Act that allows the conversion of land in tribal areas into `settlement zone'.

Sawant met the Revolutionary Goans Party leader at Azad Maidan, the site of the protest, and requested him to call off the fast.

"I am concerned about Viresh Borkar's health. I have told him that all his demands would be considered positively. He should withdraw the protest," Sawant told reporters afterwards.

The protesters led by Borkar are demanding the repeal of section 39 A which allows conversion of land from non-settlement to settlement zone on case-to-case basis. No construction for residential or commercial purposes is allowed in a non-settlement zone.

Another demand of the protesters is suspension of police officers who allegedly dragged and manhandled Borkar and his supporters at the protest site on Saturday.

After the chief minister's visit, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva (both AAP), Altone D'Costa (Congress), RGP chief Manoj Parab, state Goa vice president Sunil Kawthankar and others held a meeting to decide the future course of action.

Addressing a press conference, Borkar said he was not worried about his health.

"I am more concerned about the health of our state. We need to protect it," he said, adding that he will continue the hunger strike till all the demands were met.

The protest entered its fourth day on Tuesday. Borkar was shifted to a private hospital on Monday night after his health started deteriorating, but he rejoined the protest in the morning.

Protesters claim that 84,000 square metres of land in Palem-Siridao village in North Goa was converted into settlement zone from non-settlement area by the TCP Department by misusing section 39A of the Act.